AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/4): Adams’s alt-perspective report including incredible opener with MJF and Knight, Davis shines in main event, Mox continues to face variety of in-ring styles

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MARCH 4, 2026

EL PASO, TEX. AT DON HASKINS CENTER

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER ADAMS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-The show began with Excalibur running down the show, shots of fireworks and the crowd cheering.

-A video package aired of how the world title match happened, with MJF saying to Kevin Knight, “All you’re going to be is history.”

(1) MJF vs. “THE JET” KEVIN KNIGHT – AEW World Heavyweight Title match

Kevin Knight entered first, followed by MJF. Knight attempted to confront MJF while he was posing for the camera. Commentary pointed out how both men were under 30, highlighting the variety and span of the men’s roster. The bell rang at 5 minutes.

After locking up, MJF landed an arm drag. He taunted the camera: “You know what an arm drag is, kid?” Knight responded, “You wanna see an arm drag?” They exchanged a series of arm drags until they ended up on the mat for holds. Knight reversed an arm drag with one of his own, transitioning into an armbar.

MJF performed a crotch attack to Knight’s face, but then received a series of punches from Knight. The action swung back and forth, with Knight attempting a pin twice, both times only achieving a two-count.

MJF took control of the match, whipping Knight into the turnbuckles repeatedly. He taunted the crowd with the middle finger.

Both men ended up on the mat after Knight’s high rope attacks. After a dropkick, Knight struggled but succeeded in slamming MJF. He attempted to pin MJF after a splash for a two-count.

MJF rolled out of the ring, but Knight leapt over the top rope to attack him. MJF entered the ring but quickly rolled out again. Knight went for a dive, but MJF swiftly entered the ring, kicked Knight, and regained control of the match.

MJF pinned Kevin Knight for a two-count after an F5, but both men remained on the mat after the kickout. MJF got up first, but Knight turned a suplex attempt into an inside cradle. The action continued back and forth with multiple pinning attempts. Knight landed a superkick that sent MJF ringside. Knight then flew over the top rope with a flying forearm. forarm. [c]

Returning after the commercial, the action was ringside with MJF in control. Knight landed a moonsault off the rail, then threw MJF back into the ring. As Knight climbed the ropes for the UFO splash, MJF hit the ropes to knock Knight off. Back-and-forth action ensued on the turnbuckle, but Knight dominated, placing MJF in the tree of woe and successfully landing the coast-to-coast and the UFO splash. MJF pushed Bryce Remsburger onto the ropes, which allowed MJF the opportunity to kick out at two. Knight went for another UFO splash, but MJF lifted his knees, then landed a Heat Seeker for the three-count.

WINNER: MJF in 18 minutes to retain.

-Excalibur said Knight had tremendous heart. MJF threw Bryce out of the ring and, as his music stopped, he lined up Knight for a punch with the ring, but Page walked out and distracted MJF. That allowed Speedball to enter the ring and superkick MJF. [c]

(Adams’ Analysis: An incredible opener, with more mat-based wrestling and holds than I anticipated, given Kevin Knight. To allow for Knight to essentially get a 13 count suggests Kahn sees a bright future in him. His loss was protected, and MJF came out looking just as ring-aware and tactical. There wasn’t anything too flashy, but that’s not a detriment. It was hard-hitting and very skillfully wrestled. Also, Knight’s flying lariat is a thing of beauty.)

(2) ORANGE CASSIDY & DARBY ALLIN vs. “WAR READY” GABE KIDD & CLARK CONNORS

Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin were out first. As The Dogs walked to the ring, Darby and Orange attacked them on the ramp. Gabe Kidd positioned the steps near a barricade and attempted to smash Darby’s face into the corner. Connors and Darby then smacked each other into the barricades. Gabe Kidd hung Cassidy off the steps with a chokehold. After this, Connors speared Cassidy through a table off the steps in the timekeeper’s area. The bell rang at 31 minutes, with Kidd and Darby in the ring to begin the match. Kidd landed a fisherman’s buster on Darby almost immediately after the bell rang. They cut to a commercial shortly. [c]

Returning from commercial, Connors had control of Darby in the center of the ring. Darby fought from his knees while Connors removed his belt to hit Darby. Darby used his own belt to trip Connors. Cassidy was tagged in and performed a double hurricanrana on Connors and Kidd. The action was back and forth, with Cassidy able to land a Beach Break on Connors to change the momentum. Kidd laid out Cassidy, then attempted a suplex. Cassidy converted to a Stundog Millionaire, followed by Allin landing a Code Red. After Kidd and Connors went outside, Allin landed a Coffin Drop, followed by Cassidy landing an Orange Punch to pin for three.

WINNERS: Cassidy and Darby in 7:00.

Tony called this a come-from-behind victory. David Finlay entered the ring, using a shelaileigh. Kidd and Connors joined them in the ring. Finlay used his shelaileigh on Darby Allin, then stacked Cassidy’s limp body onto Allin.

(Adams’ Analysis: A much shorter match than I anticipated, given who was involved, I was underwhelmed by the in-ring action. Ringside, the match breathed with life. In particular, Kidd’s work with Cassidy atop the ringsteps was harrowing and hard-hitting. I am enjoying this feud, and find the addition of David Finlay to be a curious one. It doesn’t feel necessary, but that might change. It is weirdly fun. Again, it’s Tarantino-esque.)

-We went backstage with Renee Paquette, Bandido, and Andrade. Bandido said he grew up watching Andrade, so this will be a dream come true. Andrade said he didn’t know if Bandido wanted a fight or a selfie. He took a phone call and walked away.

(3) THE BRAWLING BIRDS (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) vs. THE IINSPIRATION (Jessica McCay & Cassie Lee

As the Iinspiration called for their music to be played again after entering the ring, the Brawling Birds entered and began fighting.

The Birds dominated early, with lariats, kicks, and suplexes. The Iinspiration stood in the center of the ring, and the Birds sandwiched them with lariats. The Birds covered the Iinspration at the same time, pining both for the win.

WINNERS: The Birds in 2 minutes.

(Adams’ Analysis: Who did this primarily serve? The Birds looked strong, and the Iinspiration looked vapid. What am I missing here?)

-Excalibur ran down the rest of the matches, then they cut to commercial.

(4) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. MARTY SNOW

Hangman came out first, and his opponent Marty Snow was already in the ring.

The bell at 52 minutes. Hangman landed a big boot, then a buckshot lariat for a three count in less than one minute.

WINNER: Hangman in 10 seconds.

After the match, Hangman grabbed a mic and spoke: “Let me warn you, in texas death, I have no conscience.” Page said he will rip and tear MJF. He said he will only let him die when he is finished with him. He called for MJF to come out and find out how much help the ring will be for him. MJF came out, called El Paso a C-grade city, and insulted Knight to Page. “Don’t make me come down there and whoop your ass too, cowboy.” Page was attacked by Fletcher, Okada, and Davis. MJF smiled and walked away. They kept attacking Page until Jet Set Rodeo came out.

Don Callis came out, and the crowd chanted ‘Fuck Don Callis.’ He said he had something important to say. He said he hates greedy guys. He said all he has heard is what Jet Set Rodeo wants. But he wants to tell people what Don Callis wants. He announced that Jet Set Rodeo will defend the Trios titles on Dynamite in El Paso in the Main Event.

(Adams’ Analysis: I don’t like that they removed the women from the main event slot. Calling it a co-main event feels disingenuous. That being said, I like the impromptu nature of this match, believing that these kinds of events add to the total unpredictability of the main event scene at the moment.)

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

[HOUR TWO]

-A video aired from earlier in the day with Renee, FTR, and the Young Bucks in a conference room. Renee said they all had signed no-contact waivers. The Bucks said it was different this time because FTR put their hands on family. After arguing, FTR left. Dax punched the camera man as he walked out because, while they had no-contact agreements with the Bucks, “they didn’t say anything about him.”

(5) JON MOXLEY vs. HECHICERO – AEW Continental Title Eliminator match

Mox first walked down the stairs, walking by Renee ringside, where she said Mox’s defense of his title had allowed the Callis Family to evaluate him closely.

Excalibur called Hechicero a technical master, who had a bottomless well of maneuvers. The bell rang at 7 minutes past the hour.

Initially, they relied on holds and mat wrestling, but both men squared off in the center of the ring. The action went back and forth with locks and holds, with Mox attempting a pin on Hechicero for a two-count. Hechicero targeted Mox’s neck by wringing it between his feet.

Mox took control of Hechicero with punches in the turnbuckle. The action continued back and forth, with Hechicero securing a cross arm breaker on Mox. Hechicero went for a pin after a flying lariat off the top rope. The referee counted two. The match then went to commercial. [c]

After the commercial break, Mox attempted a pile driver, but Hechicero was able to counter it into a scorpion-shaped calf crusher. The back-and-forth action resulted in Hechicero choking Mox from the apron. Mox then converted it into a cutter.

Mox gained further control by delivering a superplex onto Hechicero, followed by a two-count pin attempt and a sleeper hold. Hechicero rolled through and applied his own sleeper.

In the center of the ring, Mox and Hechicero traded chops and blows. Hechicero removed his straps and taunted Mox. He gained control of the match through fast-paced strikes, but Mox responded with a surprise lariat. Hechicero then secured a submission hold and rolled Mox around the ring, ending with a two-count.

After Mox landed the Death Rider, he pinned Hechicero for a three-count.

WINNER: Mox in 15:00

(Adams’ Analysis: The match never felt fully fleshed out, though I wasn’t bored. It was like watching a dress rehearsal of a match. Nearly perfect, but not quite. It’s clear that Mox is very much enjoying the variety of styles he is able to wrestle as Continental Champion.)

-Takeshita entered the ring, staring down Moxley and pointing to the Revolution sign. (Can we please not do the sign-pointing? It feels obviously Wrestlemania coded)

– Excalibur ran down the rest of the show, then they cut to a commercial. [c]

-Returning from commercial, Brody King challenged Swerve, saying he would prove that he was the most dangerous man in AEW. Prince Nana interrupted and asked if Brody really wanted to go down that road. He called Swerve out, who attacked Brody from behind as his music played. After smashing him with chains, Swerve delivered a house call to Brody. He then wrapped chains around Brody’s neck and choked him. Swerve said, “A hit dog gonna holler, Brody.” Swerve announced he would face Brody at Revolution and added, “Don’t forget: I hung a man in LA too.”

(Adams’ Analysis: Violent. Disturbing. Real. This made Swerve feel truly dangerous, truly a killer. By not appealing to the fans, he’s cementing his dishonor.)

-A backstage promo with the Death Riders aired.

(6) THEKLA vs. THUNDER ROSA – AEW Women’s Title match

Thunder Rosa was out first, followed by Thekla, who was accompanied by the Sisters of Sin.

The bell rang at 38 minutes.

Rosa slapped Thekla and then smashed her head into the turnbuckles around the ring. She maintained control as Thekla rolled ringside to escape. Rosa used a jumping lariat off the apron to maintain control. She then landed a crossbody off the barricade. Thekla took control after being thrown back into the ring. They cut to a commercial. [c]

Returning from the commercial, Thekla was in control. Her offense focused on Rosa’s injured back. Rosa shifted momentum after landing a stunner. She attempted a pin after a Northern Lights suplex but only achieved a two-count.

Thekla executed a spider suplex on Rosa and then speared her for another two-count. She broke her own count while continuing to land offense. Rosa dodged a stomp from Thekla. After spearing and stomping her two more times, Thekla pinned Rosa to retain her championship.

WINNER: Thekla to retain in 11:00

(Adams’ Analysis: Thekla continues to grow as a “toxic champion,” and I am finally getting a sense for who she is. Her shoulder lift to further do violence on Rosa was a bit surprising, given the crowd and city. But perhaps that’s why!)

After the match, the Sisters of Sin were ringside. Thekla delivered another stomp to Rosa while Statlander was separated by security. She entered the ring and held Rosa while staring down Thekla.

-A video package highlighting Mile High Madness aired, focusing on Jack Perry and Ricochet going back and forth as Perry has now pinned Ricochet three times.

-Renee introduced Tomasso Ciampa, and she met him on the ramp. “What do you plan to do to get back on top?” Ciampa said Fletcher was hiding behind the Don Callis family because he knows that he would lose to Ciampa in a rematch. “I came to AEW to be a top guy.” FTR’s music hit, and they stood next to Ciampa on the ramp. Dax hugged him, and said he wanted to welcome him to AEW. After Ciampa insulted Stokeley, Dax said Ciampa can’t talk like that to Stoke. Ciampa then laid hands on Dax because they didn’t sign a non-contact agreement. They cut to commercial. [c]

[OVERRUN]

Return from commercial, Toni strom grabbed the camera and said “follow me!” She checked on Cassidy and Allin, who said the fight is ongoing with The Dogs.

(7) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE & JET SPEED (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) vs. KAZUCHIKA OKADA & KYLE FLETCHER & MARK DAVIS – AEW Trios Title match

The bell rang at the three-minute mark, and the action immediately spilled ringside, with nobody fighting in the ring.

The match saw dynamic back-and-forth exchanges. After Okada tagged in Fletcher, he then immediately received a big boot from Page just as the broadcast went to commercial. [c]

After the commercial break, the intensity continued with Okada and Knight on the ground in the ring. The action broke down, and Knight managed to tag in Speedball, who performed a springboard moonsault to the outside, targeting Fletcher. In the ring, Speedball narrowly avoided Davis’s senton onto Fletcher, with Speedball landing the Knee Drop. Page landed a Deadeye, resulting in a two-count.

MJF distracted Page by using his Dynamite Diamond Ring. This allowed Okada to hit Kevin Knight with the Rainmaker, and Mark Davis performed a piledriver, pinning Kevin Knight for three.

After the match, they stood victorious holding their gold, with the camera focusing on Mark Davis.

WINNERS: Davis, Fletcher, and Okada in 13:00 to become the AEW World Trios Champions.

(Adams’ Analysis: Wildly delicious match, with Mark Davis scoring a pin in a match with Okada! He is on the rise, and in particular, his facial expressions make a huge difference in him not being just a big bad, but he is expressive, wild, and violent. Great match!)