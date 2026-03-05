Documentary on the career of Sabu now available to stream free, details on distribution with trailer

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A documentary on Sabu produced by good friend and colleague Rob Van Dam and filmmaker Joe Clarke is now available to stream for free on the Remy Network Roku Channel. A trailer is available HERE.

The documentary, titled “Sabu,” follows Sabu on his path to his final match and what is described as “the turbulent weeks that followed.”

The press release provides more details:

Filmed during the last chapter of his life, the documentary captures Sabu’s reflections on his career, his connection to The Sheik, the revolutionary days of ECW, and the physical and emotional toll of the extreme style he helped create. Just three weeks after his final match, Sabu tragically passed away, making this film a rare and intimate portrait of a man who changed professional wrestling forever. Directed by award winning filmmaker Joe Clarke and produced by wrestling legend Rob Van Dam, SABU has already made waves in the wrestling community, praising the film as one of the most raw and unforgettable wrestling documentaries ever made. After a successful run of independent screenings and digital rentals through Kinema, the film is now reaching a wider audience with its streaming debut on the Remy Network. The Remy Network is a Roku based streaming platform founded by hip hop artist Remy Ma that focuses on sports, hip hop, and cultural storytelling. The platform provides a natural home for a film centered on one of wrestling’s most iconic and rebellious figures. Fans can watch the film by downloading the Remy Network app on Roku and searching “Sabu.”

Sabu was a standout indy wrestler who blended old-school brawling, an emerging “hardcore” style, and the Japan Junior Heavyweight (X Division / Cruiserweight) in the early 1990s. He was a key figure in the emergence of ECW, as valuable as anyone to putting ECW on the map as a “counter-culture” alternative to the staid WWF and WCW styles at the time.

He died on May 11, 2025.