10 YRS AGO – TNA IMPACT TV Report (4-5-2016): The episode where Drew Galloway (McIntyre) defended the TNA World Title against Matt Hardy and then Tyrus and Jeff Hardy got involved

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

TNA Impact Results

April 5, 2016

Taped in Orlando, Fla.

Aired on Pop TV

(1) Jeff Hardy beat KOTM champion Eric Young (w/Bram) in a non-title Six Sides of Steel cage match. Hardy won with a Swanton Bomb off the top of the cage sending EY through a table.

TNA Hvt. champion Drew Galloway and the Matt Hardy Brand had a mid-ring promo exchange setting up Galloway-Hardy in the main event.

(2) Bobby Lashley beat “The Pope” D’Angelo Dinero in a Street Fight. Lashley pinned Pope with a spear.

Lashle speared Pope again after the match, drawing out Ethan Carter III to confront Lashley. But, Mike Bennett and Maria answered ECIII, setting up a wild brawl between ECIII and Bennett that spilled into the parking lot.

(3) Jade beat KO champion Gail Kim and Madison Rayne in a three-way match to capture the Knockouts Title. Maria interfered, costing Gail the title.

TNA tag champions Beer Money chased off Hurricane Helms and X Division champion Trevor Lee after Helms tried to recruit Eddie Edwards as his tag partner. The Decay then appeared and fought with Beer Money.

(4) TNA Hvt. champion Drew Galloway beat Matt Hardy via submission to retain the TNA Hvt. Title. Tyrus teased cashing in his title shot from Bound for Glory way back in October, but opted not to. Tyrus interfered, so Jeff Hardy ran down to knock out Tyrus. Drew then submitted Matt to retain the title.

Next Week: ECIII vs. Bennett and Jeff-Matt fight.