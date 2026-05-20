Garrett Borden, the son of Sting, has a real physical presence but doesn’t seem like he’s copying his dad, results of RWA Final Reckoning

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RWA FINAL RECKONING

MAY 17, 2026

LEANDER, TEX.

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

RWA’s “Final Reckoning” on May 17 in Leander, Tex. revolved around one major attraction from the moment fans walked through the doors: the in-ring debut of Garrett Borden, the son of Sting.

There was obvious curiosity throughout the venue before the match even started. Fans immediately had phones out waiting for Garrett’s entrance, and you could feel the anticipation around how he would handle the spotlight attached to his last name. Debuts of wrestlers tied to famous names can sometimes lean too heavily into nostalgia or expectation, but Garrett’s first singles match against Brandon Barretta felt more grounded than that.

The match itself was short as expected, and I’d honestly be surprised if it even lasted five minutes. That was probably the right call for a debut setting like this. Garrett ultimately picked up the victory with an Angle Slam, which drew one of the louder reactions of the match.

What stood out immediately was Garrett’s physical presence.

He’s noticeably bigger in person than many probably expected from photos or clips online. Garrett has that “country strong” type of build where he looks naturally powerful without appearing overly polished or manufactured. Even in a short match, his size and movement translated well live. More importantly, Garrett showed strong facial expressions throughout the bout, which is something a lot of newer wrestlers struggle with early on. He understood how to react to the moment and carried himself like someone comfortable performing in front of a crowd.

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The audience naturally reacted to the Sting comparisons, but Garrett never came across like someone trying to do a direct imitation of his father. Instead, he wrestled with composure and confidence that gradually allowed the crowd to start watching him as his own performer rather than simply “Sting’s son making a cameo.”

That was probably the biggest success of the night.

Independent wrestling crowds are usually quick to reject something if it feels forced or manufactured. By the end of the match, the audience seemed genuinely curious about Garrett’s long-term upside instead of viewing the debut as a one-night attraction.

Elsewhere on the card, Coach Jimmy House retained the RWA Championship against Hitt, Sophia Rose retained the RWA Women’s Championship against Brittnie Brooks, and Wayne and Wyatt Rhodes captured the RWA Tag Team Championships from The 8th Day in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

Still, “Final Reckoning” will largely be remembered as the night Garrett Borden officially stepped into the wrestling world for the first time. For a debut that lasted less than five minutes, Garrett accomplished the most important thing possible: fans left talking less about who his father is and more about whether he has real long-term potential of his own.

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