20 YRS AGO – TNA IMPACT TV Report (4-8-2006): Sting asks for and gets a big stipulation four-on-four match in his feud with Jarrett, plus AJ Styles vs. Abyss, Team 3D, Alex Shelley, Roderick Strong

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

TNA Impact on Spike TV

April 8, 2006

Taped March 28, 2006 in Orlando, Florida

Report by James Caldwell, Torch columnist

UFC ran six minutes past the top of the hour.

– We began with clips from last week’s pool attack on Christian. Mike Tenay said Sting would speak live in Orlando for the first time since retiring. Tenay said no one has heard from Christian Cage since the pool incident.

1 — ABYSS (w/James Mitchell) vs. A.J. STYLES

Tenay billed this as a PPV-quality match. He reminded us that this was the main event at last year’s Lockdown PPV. Yes, that was a good match. Abyss avoided the dropsault sequence and stomped on Styles’s back. Abyss did too much showboating and Styles caught him with the dropsault. He snapped off a huricanrana. Styles and Abyss fumbled around in an awkward exchange. Abyss applied a neck vice. It looked as if Abyss could have snapped Styles’s neck in half if he wanted to.

[Commercial Break]

Abyss shoved his boot into Styles’s face right out of the break. Mitchell called for the end. Styles avoided the Black Hole Slam and hit a side kick to the head. He followed up with a springboard fist smash to the head. Abyss countered the Styles Clash into the torture rack slam for a nearfall. Abyss missed a top rope splash. Styles hit the Pele soccer kick out of nowhere. He went up top, but Mitchell hooked him with his cane and crotched him on the top turnbuckle. Abyss threw him across the ring then went under the ring and grabbed a bag of thumbtacks. We cut to a backstage shot where Christian Cage drove up to the arena. He jumped out of his car with tire iron in hand. Christian slammed the tire iron into Abyss. Mitchell and Abyss scampered out of the ringside area. Christian gave chase, but rent-a-security people pulled Christian away.

After the brawl, Christian grabbed a mic and went into the ring. He answered Mitchell’s request that he would put the NWA Title on the line at Lockdown against Abyss. He asked Abyss if he would be ready to die inside the cage at Lockdown. He said he was ready to die.

WINNER: No Contest in 8:00. Well, a PPV-quality match ended with no finish. No surprise there. Christian’s return was handled well. He just needs to trade in the t-shirt for a dress shirt.

– Jeremy Borash was backstage with Team 3D. Ray and Devon were not pleased. Ray insulted Borash for not drinking enough beer. He told Team Canada to bury them underneath American red, white, and blue. He cut an anti-Canada promo before reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Devon said his token one-liner.

[Commercial Break]

– Konnan and Homicide came to the ring for the arm wrestling contest. Bob Armstrong strutted to the ring with B.G. and Kip James. He showed off the guns before stepping into the ring. The referee tossed Homicide and the James Gang from the proceedings. Somehow, Bob is more over than half of the roster. Konnan stalled before getting ready. They locked up, but Konnan pulled away. He pulled away one more time. Konnan tried to pull away a third time, but Bob pulled him back to the contest. Konnan appeared to have it won, but Bob made his comeback and turned Konnan over. However, Hotstuff Hernandez ran into the ring and slapped Bob with the slapjack. He beat down Bob until the James Gang made the save.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, J.B. was with Larry Zbyszko. Borash made a hair joke. Zbyszko talked up the International X Cup tournament. Zbyszko said Daniels would face Jushin Liger at the Lockdown PPV. Well…nah. Slick Johnson interrupted and said he should referee the Daniels-Joe X Title match next Thursday. Zbyszko said he had it taken care of. Slick mentioned the “new guy coming in” per TNA management’s request. Zbyszko didn’t know what he was talking about.

– Before the Elix Skipper and David Young vs. Norman Smiley and Shark Boy match, Simon Diamond and Mike Tenay discussed the White Sox angle and national media coverage. Scott Steiner’s music came on. Jeff Jarrett ran to the ring and told Tenay he was sick of them talk like auctioneers. Steiner and AMW destroyed all four men in the ring while Jarrett called the beat down action. Steiner placed Smiley in the Steiner Recliner. Jarrett said TNA hasn’t given Steiner a contract. Well, in that case, Andy Douglas should file a negligence claim against TNA management for allowing a non-contracted wrestler to injure him on their watch. Also, in that case, if Steiner’s working without a contract, that makes every other person in the arena eligible to participate in the action.

[Commercial Break]

– We saw a replay of Steiner’s beat down on Smiley. Smiley was carted out of the arena on a stretcher as Shark Boy looked on.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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2 — ALEX SHELLEY vs. RODERICK STRONG vs. CHASE STEVENS

Stevens side stepped the pre-bell attacks from Strong and Shelley. Back in the ring, Strong landed a chop before Stevens retaliated with a back elbow smash. Stevens followed up with an atomic drop. Shelley caught Stevens with a back kick to the head. Strong lifted Stevens into the air before dropping him back-first across his knee. Strong and Shelley worked together on Stevens. They hit consecutive standing moonsaults and Shelley scored a nearfall. Shelley taunted Stevens. Strong went for the lift up back breaker again, but Stevens countered with a clothesline. Stevens made his comeback. He caught Shelley with a missile drop kick. Strong caught Stevens with a jawbreaker then a double foot kick to the head. Stevens caught Strong in the corner with the Alabama Slam. Strong came back with a superplex from the top turnbuckle. He applied the Walls of Jericho, but Shelley broke it up. Shelley hit the Sliced Bread #2 on Strong out of nowhere for the victory.

WINNER: Alex Shelley at 5:36. Of course, Strong did the job in his first match back. Pretty good action for five and a half minutes. They still need to give these guys some profile spots to add depth to the characters.

[Commercial Break]

– Mike Tenay said it was time to hear from Sting. The lights went out and Sting’s music played. Sting said he doesn’t want to beat a horse, but he wanted to repeat why he came back to wrestling. “I love wrestling; I love the wrestling fans,” he said. He talked about Jeff Jarrett putting his personal life on film and television. Actually, that was that one guy, Alex Shelley. Sting said he came back to TNA to get his hands on Jarrett. He said he was one-upped at the last PPV because Jarrett had some artillery in the form of Steiner.

Sting said the attack only stirred him up. He said he asked TNA management for a six sides of cage match. (I guess Zbyszko doesn’t get to decide the important matches.) Sting said he received confirmation from management that there would be a top on the cage. He said he would reveal his partners for the four-on-four match next Thursday for the debut. Sting called for a match with Jarrett on Thursday. He said he one-upped Jarrett this week. He said he would take out anyone who challenged him on Thursday. Jarrett’s music hit. Jarrett brought AMW and Steiner with him to the ring. They surrounded the ring before babyfaces ran to the ring to back up Sting. Jarrett and Co. retreated.

– They finished with quick clips on each of the major feuds heading into the Thursday debut next week.