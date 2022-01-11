News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/10 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Alexa Bliss returns, Lesnar-Lashley segment, Big E vs. Seth, Styles vs. Theory, Doudrop vs. Belair vs. Morgan, Otis & Gable vs. RK-Bro, more (26 min.)

January 11, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 1/10 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Alexa Bliss returns, Lesnar-Lashley segment, Big E vs. Seth, Styles vs. Theory, Doudrop vs. Belair vs. Morgan, Otis & Gable vs. RK-Bro, more (26 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Doudrop’s big win and what the dynamic will be between her and Becky Lynch in terms of eliciting a crowd response, Big E losing to Seth Rollins clean, the disjointed Brock Lesnar-Paul Heyman dynamic, the Nikk-Rhea Ripley angle, A.J. Styles vs. Austin Theory, Otis & Chad Gable beating RK-Bro, Alexa Bliss’s return to TV, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021