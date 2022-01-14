VIP AUDIO 1/13 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell talk Jericho’s third week back on Raw, Punk in UFC, Brodus Clay character, Rumble and WM speculation, live callers and emails (125 min.)

News Ticker

January 13, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (1-17-2012), host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss Chris Jericho’s third week on Raw, Brodus Clay’s second week on Raw, John Laurinaitis, R-Truth, and more plus a look ahead to the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Live caller questions throughout, plus email questions answered in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow including controversy over how Evan Bourne’s suspension was handled by WWE.

