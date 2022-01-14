VIP AUDIO 1/13 – WKPWP Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell talk Jericho’s third week back on Raw, Punk in UFC, Brodus Clay character, Rumble and WM speculation, live callers and emails (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (1-17-2012), host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss Chris Jericho’s third week on Raw, Brodus Clay’s second week on Raw, John Laurinaitis, R-Truth, and more plus a look ahead to the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Live caller questions throughout, plus email questions answered in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow including controversy over how Evan Bourne’s suspension was handled by WWE.

