VIP AUDIO 1/13 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Mailbag including best and worst gimmick matches, Sapolsky-AEW, TK’s “dream signing” speculation, X-Pac, movie fight scenes, more (75 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:

Wouldn’t Gabe Sapolsky be a great hire for AEW and Tony Khan right now?

Conversation about how AEW Dark and WWE Main Event could be utilized to build records to justify title matches, and whether Wade has contradicted himself on this topic.

Is the New Japan rule of a DQ taking one team out of a three-team match be a better rule for all Triple Threat style matches?

Who might Tony Khan’s “dream signing” be that he hinted at?

Revisiting Todd Martin’s stance on women wrestlers bleeding.

Why did fans react differently to Rob Van Dam and X-Pac during the Invasion Angle, negatively toward X-Pac and positively toward RVD?

Trying to make sense of AEW’s seemingly arcane approach to win-loss records and subsequent rankings of contenders.

Has pro wrestling’s in-ring style been influenced by fight scenes and styles in movies over the decades going as far back as Rocky I?

Revisiting Tony Khan’s comments about being brown as a response to Big Swole’s critique of behind the scenes representation in AEW.

Most favorite and leave favorite gimmick style matches.

Is AEW in a down period right now, and is there a pattern of AEW going through ebbs and flows of being stronger and weaker for long stretches?

