VIP AUDIO 1/13 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Mailbag including best and worst gimmick matches, Sapolsky-AEW, TK’s “dream signing” speculation, X-Pac, movie fight scenes, more (75 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:
- Wouldn’t Gabe Sapolsky be a great hire for AEW and Tony Khan right now?
- Conversation about how AEW Dark and WWE Main Event could be utilized to build records to justify title matches, and whether Wade has contradicted himself on this topic.
- Is the New Japan rule of a DQ taking one team out of a three-team match be a better rule for all Triple Threat style matches?
- Who might Tony Khan’s “dream signing” be that he hinted at?
- Revisiting Todd Martin’s stance on women wrestlers bleeding.
- Why did fans react differently to Rob Van Dam and X-Pac during the Invasion Angle, negatively toward X-Pac and positively toward RVD?
- Trying to make sense of AEW’s seemingly arcane approach to win-loss records and subsequent rankings of contenders.
- Has pro wrestling’s in-ring style been influenced by fight scenes and styles in movies over the decades going as far back as Rocky I?
- Revisiting Tony Khan’s comments about being brown as a response to Big Swole’s critique of behind the scenes representation in AEW.
- Most favorite and leave favorite gimmick style matches.
- Is AEW in a down period right now, and is there a pattern of AEW going through ebbs and flows of being stronger and weaker for long stretches?
