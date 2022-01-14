VIP AUDIO 1/13 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): AEW Rampage, Battle of the Belts, Dynamite reviews, plus NJPW line-ups, Impact PPV review, MLW lawsuit (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill PPV review including Tom Philips debut as lead commentator, Mickie James surprising main event win, and more.

Review of AEW Rampage including Hook vs. Aaron Solo, Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas including how Atlas’s injury was handled, and more.

Review of AEW Battle of the Belts including Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes and why the Interim Title situation was poorly handled.

Review of AEW Dynamite including C.M. Punk vs. Wardlow, Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida, Hangman Page interview, Sammy Guevara vs. Daniel Garcia, and more.

Reaction to WrestleKingdom night 3 and the announced line-ups this week.

Reaction to the MLW lawsuit against WWE.

