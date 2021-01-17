VIP AUDIO 1/16 – WKH – 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines + Smackdown Ratings: Raw review and News Update on fallout from Edge-Lita “Live Sex Show” on Raw, Sting conference call, Batista, Angle, Dawn Marie, Styles, more (73 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to two Wade Keller Hotlines from 15 years ago today plus a look at Smackdown’s overnight ratings from last night. The 15 years ago Hotlines cover these topics:

•Jan. 11, 2006 episode which covers the backlash from Monday’s sex skit, notes on the Raw ratings, an update on Edge-Lita, Dawn Marie suing WWE, reaction to the Sting conference call, Joey Styles taking heat, Batista’s reaction to the injury, Angle’s options as champ, and more.

•Jan. 16, 2006 episode which features Keller’s segment-by-segment thoughts on the Jan. 16 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO