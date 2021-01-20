VIP AUDIO 1/19 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Could Reigns win the Rumble and face Goldberg at WM? Is Jey Uso benefiting from Reigns story more than helping it? Is Page and Dark Order a good fit? Plus more on AEW (23 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Ask the Editor format including these topics: Could Roman Reigns win the Royal Rumble and face Goldberg at WM? Is Jey Uso benefiting from the Roman Reigns story more than helping it? Is Hangman Page and Dark Order a good fit? Plus more on AEW.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO