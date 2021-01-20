VIP AUDIO 1/19 – WKPWP Wildcard Tuesday (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell Flagship from 10 Years Ago plus Interview with ROH veteran Rhett Titus from this week’s Podcast of Honor show (145 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On a Wildcard Tuesday episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, first up is a 10 years ago flagship episode with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell from Jan. 18, 2011 discussing Raw, WrestleMania 27 speculation including whether it’d be John Cena vs. The Miz or John Cena vs. C.M. Punk on top, Hall of Fame speculation, and more with live callers.

Then a special bonus free sample of a weekly VIP podcast, “Podcast of Honor,” features PWTorch.com contributors Ryan Sullivan and Tyler Sage interviewing ROH veteran Rhett Titus. Rhett talks about his long career, the formation of The Foundation, his match this week with Flip Gordon, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO