VIP AUDIO 1/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Pageot & Fair talk to Still Life with Apricots and Pears, Fear & Mayydayy discuss Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV (74 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: “Your Kiss Was Sweet Like an Apricot.” This week, Harley R. Pageot and Meg Fair talk with Still Life with Apricots and Pears about making art, the city of Philadelphia, and gendered wrestling divisions. Plus, Emily Fear and Mayydayy discuss Purrazzo-Valkyrie, the return of Decay, Madison Rayne’s retirement, and the new Knockouts tag team champions coming out of Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV.

