VIP AUDIO 1/20 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: An interesting look inside the creation of the Grappl App with its founder Gareth (55 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by the creator of the Grappl App, “Grappl” Gareth, to discuss his long history as a wrestling fan which led to him coming up with the idea for the increasingly popular star rating app. Gareth shares with Alan his original ideas and influences for the app, how he went about making it a reality, and the different trends he’s seen in the near two-year existence. A really interesting show that is a must-listen for anyone who likes thinking about statistics, star ratings, and the nerdier side of pro wrestling!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO