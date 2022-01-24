VIP AUDIO 1/23 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including items on Batista, Rock, Jericho, Bryan, Henry, Cena, Raw and Smackdown Rumble hype, WWE HOF, more (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The Jan. 17, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including Smackdown ratings up, C.M. Punk pulled from UFC on Fox event, Chris Jericho speaks, Cena and Fruity Pebbles form a union, future TNA X Division Champion Evan Bourne suspended again, Legends House update, drunk Dana White on Brock Lesnar going back to WWE, Four Horsemen HOF update, Mick Foley reacts to Dolph Ziggler’s mic work, Batista, Rock, and more.

•The Jan. 18, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including these topics: Raw Ratings, Catching up with former WWE talents including Batista, Morrison, Tough Enough alum, Edge, new developmental signee, SD taping results, and more.

•The Jan. 19, 2012 episode features a look at tonight’s TNA Impact Wrestling show including Jeff Hardy vs. James Storm, the welcome and lengthy Aries-Shelley X Division rivalry showcase segment, an odd fixation with male crotches, Eric Young vs. Angelina Love, a women’s cage match, and more.

•The Jan. 20, 2012 episode features a look at Friday Night Smackdown including the continuation of the double turn by Mark Henry and Daniel Bryan, a hilarious dance-off with Brodus Clay and Vickie Guerrero with a bonus dance by William Regal, and full segment-by-segment analysis.

•The Jan. 21, 2012 episode features a look at the news including these topics: Impact ratings, Tully Blanchard reacts to Four Horsemen induction, TNA results, Jericho and Tebow connect, Jim Ross in car crash, James Storm’s son is born, and more.

•The Jan. 22, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format with a WWE Hall of Fame theme including whether the British Bulldogs together or Davey Boy Smith on his own belong in the HOF, plus the Randy Savage and Poffo Family issue and rumored reasons Vince McMahon doesn’t want Savage in the HOF.

•The Jan. 23, 2012 episode features an in-depth analysis and review of WWE Raw including the pros and cons of the final hype for the Royal Rumble PPV. One area they came up short, but more areas where they did well. Also, strong performances from Laurinaitis, Regal, Brodus Clay, Punk, and more. Where is the Ryder-Eve-Cena situation going? The outrageous comment of the week. Full segment by segment thoughts.

