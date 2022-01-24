VIP AUDIO 1/24 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (1-24-2017) Keller & McNeill discuss lots of Royal Rumble scenarios, wildcards, favorites with callers and various other topics (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-24-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill. They discuss with callers an array of scenarios of Royal Rumble outcomes with wildcard possibilities and scenarios, plus many other topics provided by callers and emailers. Also, the latest “foot in his mouth” moment for Roman Reigns in a mainstream media interview.

