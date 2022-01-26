VIP AUDIO 1/25 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell pick dark horses and favorites to win Royal Rumbles, GCW PPV, Moxley’s return, Cody’s promo, mailbag, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They cover these topics including some Mailbag questions.

Men’s Royal Rumble preview including analysis of the hype and who the leading contenders are to win. Then a list of dark horse candidates or alternative scenarios with announced and unannounced names.

What happened to Big E since he lost the WWE Title and should he be considered a leading contender to win the Rumble.

Mailbag questions on whether WWE is hedging pushing anything or anyone too hard over COVID concerns, what’s going on with Cody Rhodes, are people right to be up in arms of NXT taking place in the afternoon, is MJF a top tier player and thoughts on the Wardlow storyline, and more.

A series of AEW topics including the Pillars, Hangman Page so far, what is AEW’s main storyline right now, the Moxley comment by Bully Ray, and the current trend of top tier wrestlers feuding with second tier wrestlers.

GCW’s PPV including Jeff Jarrett, Matt Cardona, the Briscoes, X-Pac, Ruby Soho, Nick Gage, and more.

Picks for the Women’s Royal Rumble, Charlotte’s silly stipulation, the Ronda Rousey rumors, who several surprises could be who haven’t been on TV lately, and more.

