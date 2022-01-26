News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon & Soucek discuss Cody’s promo from last week and the ladder match set for Dynamite this week, Bully Ray’s take on Moxley, more (55 min.)

January 25, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about Cody’s promo from last week and the ladder match which is set for Dynamite this week. From there, they discuss Bully Ray’s take on Jon Moxley, more fallout from the WWE quote to the Toronto Star, speculation on which AEW contracts will soon expire, listener emails, and a lot more.

