VIP AUDIO 1/29 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: Discussion of upcoming Free Enterprise show, ROH/NWA tapings this past weekend, Supercard of Honor, more (64 min)

January 29, 2020


WADE KELLER PODCAST - Royal Rumble preview with Sam Roberts
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Podcast of Honor, Ryan Sullivan and Tyler Sage discuss the upcoming Free Enterprise show in Baltimore. They also discuss ROH/NWA tapings this past weekend and look ahead to Supercard of Honor and Marty Scurll getting ROH and himself injected into every promotion that isn’t owned by a billionaire.

