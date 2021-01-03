VIP AUDIO 1/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (1-5-16) Keller & Powell talk Rumble hype on Raw, Styles and Nakamura WWE signings (117 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (1-5-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss Raw from the night before, with a focus on the big Royal Rumble announcement at the end of Raw by Vince McMahon, plus the New Japan acquisitions by WWE of A.J. Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura, and more. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they delve into the strange absence of John Cena mentions on Raw, TNA on Pop expectations, ROH’s roster salary cap flexibility, lack of stronger Smackdown hype, Social Outcasts, and more including email topics from listeners.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO