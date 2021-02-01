VIP AUDIO 1/31 – WWE Royal Rumble PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Fann: Full analysis of entire event including McIntyre-Goldberg, Banks-Carmella, Reigns-Owens, and Rumble matches (64 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for full analysis of the WWE Royal Rumble PPV start to finish including the Men’s Rumble, the Women’s Rumble, Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks vs. Carmella, and Charlotte & Asuka vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler.

