VIP AUDIO 10/10 – WKPWP Post-Show Flashbacks (AD-FREE): (10-10-16) Keller & Parks with live Raw and Smackdown post-shows talking three Hell in a Cell matches, Lesnar-Goldberg hype, live callers (124 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first of a double-header Post-show Flashback five years ago (10-10-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller went live right after WWE Monday Night Raw went off the air and talked with callers about all of the news coming out of the show including all of the Hell in a Cell matches announced because three is always better than one, how they bungled the announcement of the Women’s Title HIAC match, the Brock Lesnar-Goldberg hype including Paul Heyman, the mess of a set-up for the mixed tag match, and more with callers.

Then in the second podcast from five years ago (10-11-16), Wade went live right after WWE Smackdown Live with PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discussing the show with callers. They cover No Mercy fallout, big Survivor Series developments, the celebrations by Dolph Ziggler and A.J. Styles, Becky Lynch, looking ahead to Nov. 8 Smackdown, and much more.

