VIP AUDIO 10/10 – WKH – The News: Khan comments on Smackdown overlapping Rampage, full Rampage review, Lesnar advertised, Raw women’s tag match, Will Ospreay-MLW announcement (29 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including Tony Khan’s comments on Smackdown overlapping Rampage this Friday with a breakdown on what the odds are of any kind of victory for AEW as Khan predicted, Brock Lesnar advertised for Smackdown, a big Raw women’s tag match, Will Ospreay-MLW announcement, and a full review of this weekend’s episode of AEW Rampage including Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage in an FTW Title match with Philadelphia Street Fight rules and C.M. Punk vs. Danny Garcia.

