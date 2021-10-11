VIP AUDIO 10/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): JP Houlihan of Grappl returns to talk “Rhodes to the Top,” Newcastle United sale and similarity to Crown Jewel whitewash, Big E’s good weekend, Alicia Atout bonus interview, more (101 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, JP Houlihan of GRAPPLApp joins to talk about the recent purchase of Newcastle United by the Saudi Government and how similar it is to the WWE programming with regard to whitewashing the regime’s issues, Arsenal chat, “Rhodes to the Top” episode one, particularly JP’s thoughts on the Cody “won’t go heel” thoughts, Big E’s weekend and how strongly it reinforces the WWE Champ being himself, WrestleUniverse’s current sale and promotions to watch during the 9.99 yen in 2022 for wrestling now deal, and more. After we finish wrestling, a spoiler warning is given and the Deep Dive “lights out” podcast talks Squid Game, and a bonus interview with MLW’s Alicia Atout is featured, where Alicia discusses MLW Fightland’s media roundtable, her start as an interviewer, and how Alicia tolerates Natalia Klass.

