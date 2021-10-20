VIP AUDIO 10/19 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: G1 Climax 31 Night 17 (20 min.)

News Ticker

October 19, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier covers night seventeen of the G1 Climax 31 tournament as Kota Ibushi emerges triumphant from the A-block and is only one win away from being the first ever wrestler to win the G1 three years in a row. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to the mailbag at newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.

