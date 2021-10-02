VIP AUDIO 10/2 – WKPWP Interview Classic with ex-WWE Creative Kevin Eck (AD-FREE): (5 Yrs. Ago) Predicting whether Vince would hire and push McIntyre, Lashley, EC3, reaction to Cruiserweights on Raw, Vince’s take on Styles, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (9-29-2016) with Kevin Eck, former WWE creative team member from 2011-2014 and also a long-time journalist who currently writes a popular blog on pro wrestling. Keller begins with an update on TNA’s ownership situation with developments ongoing during the show, then gets insights from Kevin on how WWE management is likely to evaluate TNA wrestlers should WWE acquire TNA or that talent become available to sign, including Bobby Lashley, EC3, Drew Galloway, Gail Kim, and Abyss. Also, in-depth discussions on the Cruiserweight Division, Dolph Ziggler, A.J. Styles, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns.

