VIP AUDIO 10/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): WhySoSeriousPod host Brandon Carr returns to talk “Armed Anderson,” Hit Row to Smackdown, how Brandon’s coming around on AEW, short Venom 2 spoiler-free review, more (84 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week marks the return of Brandon, and we chat Stanford-Oregon to start, which then jumps into why Brandon is getting into AEW, what still sticks in his craw regarding the promotion, Hit Row coming to Smackdown, “Heels” and thoughts on Wild Bill’s similarity to Ric Flair, Armed Anderson (of course!), and a spoiler-free/spoiler-ish review of “Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage.”

