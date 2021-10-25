VIP AUDIO 10/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Will Cooling returns to chat Sheamus on NBC, Suzuki’s American tour, G1 booking issues, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Deep Dive features Will Cooling back to chat about India-Pakistan cricket being the biggest ticket in fandom today, G1 issues in booking and Suzuki’s astute commentary on the dojo system and what it’s missing, Suzuki’s matchup with Nick Gage and how Carl Gotch would approve, candidates for CM Punk’s first “serious” feud with established AEW talent, and the lack of watchmen in wrestling journalism when issues like the Lanza tweets emerge and how growth can occur, and they finish with a spoiler-free recommendation of “Dune” by Will.

