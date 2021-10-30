VIP AUDIO 10/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Heydorn & Barbati (AD-FREE): Charlotte Flair’s reset promo, Shotzi turns Sasha Banks, Trick or Treat Street Fight, Heyman/Reigns vs. Lesnar story progression, more (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch Assistant Editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Nick Barbati to break down WWE Smackdown with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include the Charlotte Flair promo to start the show, the Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair dynamic, the elevation of Shotzi, Shotzi’s potential as a heel and her potential as a top star on Smackdown, the pluses and minus of Xavier Woods as King, Trick or Treat Street Fight silliness, Heyman’s ability to hold down and further Reigns vs. Lesnar on his own, Smackdown vs. Rampage ratings banter, and more. Enjoy!

