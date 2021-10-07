VIP AUDIO 10/6 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk WWE Draft, AEW's TBS championship debut, Adam Page's return, "What If...?" finale, more (116 min.)

News Ticker

October 7, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: Another week, another ECC VIP with Rich and Trav where Rich has to fill Travis in on all the wrestling happenings because Trav didn’t watch a peep of programming. Rich tries to break down the major moves in the WWE Draft, but the digression…my god, the digressions! WWE seems to be begging Ember Moon to go be a star in AEW after sacrificing her to Mandy Rose. AEW debuts the TBS championship, a secondary women’s title. Adam Page returned and is possibly over more now than he was a year ago. Marvel’s “What If…?” fantastic finale. Some LitRPG talk, and the mailbag has some questions in it.

