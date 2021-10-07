News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/6 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including Hangman Page’s return, Punk talks about Philly Cheesecake, Guevara vs. Bobby Fish, new TBS Title introduced, Pinnacle attacks Darby, more (31 min.)

October 7, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Hangman Page’s return, C.M. Punk talks about Philly Cheesecake or is it Cheesesteak, Sammy Guevara vs. Bobby Fish for the TNT Title, the new TBS Title introduced, Pinnacle attacks Darby, and more.

