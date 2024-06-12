NXT Ratings Report (6/12): Did Cody Rhodes special appearance pop a big rating after last week’s year-high viewership level?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (6/11) episode of NXT on USA Network averaged 718,000 viewers, down from 768,000 the prior week, but above the prior eight-week average of 654,000.

Through 24 weeks this year, it has averaged 650,000 viewers. Last year through 24 weeks, it averaged 595,000 viewers.

Cody Rhodes made a special appearance, advertised on Raw the night before. His appearance may have helped keep the show well above it’s prior eight-week average, but wasn’t enough to maintain or beat last week’s year-high viewership mark.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.22 rating, tied with last week. The average this year is 0.19 through 24 weeks. Last year through 24 weeks, it averaged 0.15.

