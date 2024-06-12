FREE PODCAST 6/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland tackle a different kind of wrestling show as they cover the first two episodes of Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland, a reality show about the National Wrestling Alliance and the attempts by Corgan as owner and booker to make a successful wrestling company. Is this show a worthwhile vehicle to introduce viewers to the NWA? Does it reveal much in the way of insider info or booking philosophies? For VIP listeners, Chris and Justin cover the current GCW title situation with two new champs crowned in short order, plus in a continuation of last week’s show, watch the GAL vs. Pedro Dones match from Wrestling Open.