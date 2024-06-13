FREE PODCAST 6/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Chase: Ospreay-Swerve build, Mercedes, Learning Tree, The Elite, more with live callers (161 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by wrestling journalist Stephanie Chase to discuss AEW Dynamite including the latest Will Ospreay-Swerve Strickland build, Mercedes Mone, Chris Jericho’s latest Learning Tree schtick, The Elite, Daniel Garcia, Toni Storm, and much more with live callers and chat room interactions throughout.

