VIP AUDIO 6/12 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Swerve-Ospreay build, Ospreay vs. Fenix, Dustin vs. Perry, Blood & Guts announced, Mercedes, Garcia, more (21 min.)

June 13, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 12 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Swerve Strickland-Will Ospreay build, Ospreay vs. Rey Fenix, Dustin Rhodes vs. Jack Perry, Blood & Guts announced, Mercedes Moné in action, Danny Garcia in action, another Learning Tree segment hosted by Chris Jericho, and more.

