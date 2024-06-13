VIP AUDIO 6/12 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Swerve-Ospreay build, Ospreay vs. Fenix, Dustin vs. Perry, Blood & Guts announced, Mercedes, Garcia, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 12 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Swerve Strickland-Will Ospreay build, Ospreay vs. Rey Fenix, Dustin Rhodes vs. Jack Perry, Blood & Guts announced, Mercedes Moné in action, Danny Garcia in action, another Learning Tree segment hosted by Chris Jericho, and more.

