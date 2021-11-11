SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 11/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Moynahan (AD-FREE): On-site report, live callers, emails talking Omega-Hangman contract angle, Full Gear final hype (114 min.)

Play Episode





Pause Episode





Mute/Unmute Episode





Rewind 10 Seconds



1x



Fast Forward 30 seconds

00:00

/



1:54:11

Share



Share







Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Patrick Moynahan to review AEW Dynamite with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent. They talk about the contract signing with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page with the return of Don Callis, the fun Bryan Danielson is having in AEW, the Inner Circle-American Top Team angle, the follow-up on the C.M. Punk-Eddie Kingston angle, Cody Rhodes, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO