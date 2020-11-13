News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/12 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: All-time Survivor Series heel vs. face team, three favorite years in pro wrestling, is Michael Cole a very good announcer, Murphy, Jericho-MJF, more (73 min)

November 13, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including:

  • How do you deal with two major events – pro wrestling and sports – happening at same time?
  • Have you read “Too Sweet: Inside the Indie Wrestling Revolution”?
  • Which are your three favorite years in pro wrestling history?
  • Is Inner Circle turning on Chris Jericho enough to turn him babyface, or is that a weak route for him?
  • Have you decided which match at Full Gear was better – Cody vs. Darby Allin or Kenny Omega vs. “Hangman” Page?
  • Create a dream Survivor Series match with all-time babyfaces vs. all-time heels? (Todd and Wade crack each other up with their answer to this one. They are very pleased with themselves!)
  • How have you improved your podcasting and broadcasting skills over the years?
  • Does even one person give a shit about “brand supremacy” who watches WWE?
  • Is there a way to add meaning to the Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown matches?
  • Do you watch Storytime on WWE Network?
  • Is Murphy heading toward replacing Seth Rollins as the Messiah?
  • Has Michael Cole earned the classification as being a “very good” wrestling announcer? Is he better than Vince McMahon, Tony Schiavone, or Gorilla Monsoon?
  • Is there anything more difficult for wrestlers than climbing a ladder, removing a mask, or watching TV?

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020