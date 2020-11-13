VIP AUDIO 11/12 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell talk Undertaker’s placement among all-time top WWE stars, McAfee’s heel persona, Leon Ruff, Cody, Orton or Drew vs. Reigns, Ratings Strategies, Omega (118 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss Undertaker’s Final Farewell and possible future opponents, Pat McAfee’s heel persona, Leon Ruff’s surprise upset win, Cody’s odd promo on Dynamite, Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns, Ratings strategies for all major cable shows, Kenny Omega’s emerging persona, and some ROH and Impact talk at the end.

