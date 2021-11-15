VIP AUDIO 11/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Jeff of Jeff vs. The World joins to talk biggest takeaways from Full Gear, Eternals thoughts (spoiler-free), Becky as “The Bride” from Kill Bill and parallels to Uma Thurman, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This month, all of the Deep Dive guests will be folks that Rich wants to give a spotlight to – in particular, the work they do – and give a little preview of what you get. Jeff of Jeff vs. the World joins to talk AEW’s Full Gear for a bit, but the focus is more on the idea of Becky’s role three years since her bloody Kill Bill-like photo leading to Survivor Series, and what mistakes were made with both Lynch and Uma Thurman regarding the titular “Bride” character, particularly centering on Becky and Charlotte’s relationship.

