VIP AUDIO 11/18 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell talk AEW Full Gear in-person perspective, WWE Survivor Series preview, Dynamite angles, Vince McMahon’s trajectory, ROH (90 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss the big week in AEW from Full Gear to Dynamite with in-person notes from Target Center and the media Q&A. Then they discuss the state and future of ROH followed by a preview of Survivor Series, the Vince McMahon trajectory from here on out and is Triple H or someone else the heir apparent, and what Jimmy Fallon mentioning The Rock might mean. And more scattered throughout.

