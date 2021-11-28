VIP AUDIO 11/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): BBC World’s Jonathan Savage joins Rich Fann and Will Cooling to talk politics of wrestling, how current politicos use wrestling in speeches, Football Manager exploits, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Deep Dive is the final in my Thanksgiving series, highlighting a guest whose work I want to give a shout-out to. This week, Will Cooling joins me to chat with Jonathan Savage of BBC World. The three of us discuss Football Manager and its hold on our time, and then buckle down to chat about wrestling, politics, politicians using wrestling metaphors, and more.

If you’d like to listen to more of Jonathan, follow his Twitter (JSavageTweets) or his outstanding BBC World coverage on climate change HERE.

If you’d like more of Will, check him out on twitter (@willcooling), listen to him here on the Torch or his It Could Be Said substack HERE.

