VIP AUDIO 11/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey review UFC Fight Night headlined by Anthony Smith and Devin Clark, discuss Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr., more (85 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night headlined by Anthony Smith and Devin Clark. They give a brief preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night that will be headlined by Jack Hermansson vs. Martin Vettori. They close the show by discussing the entire spectacle that was Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

