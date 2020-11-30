News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (11-30-10) Keller & Powell talk about Miz vs. Jerry Lawler headlining Raw, KORT tourney, Jarrett’s MMA spoof, Punk on commentary (86 min)

November 30, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (11-30-10), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss the Raw main event featuring Miz vs. Jerry Lawler, plus the King of the Ring tournament, C.M. Punk on commentary, TNA Impact Thanksgiving ratings, Jeff Jarrett’s MMA spoof and latest push, and more during the Livecast. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Rock’s “Faster” movie which Jason saw and go more in-depth on Raw analysis of other subjects.

