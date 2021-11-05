VIP AUDIO 11/4 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): Interview with “Headlocked” creator Michael Kingston talking background on “Headlocked,” life on the road promoting it, thoughts on current wrestling landscape with ROH shutdown announced, Kickstarter campaign, more (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican and PWTorch columnist Rich Fann are joined by “Headlocked” comic creator Michael Kingston for a new Radican & Fann interview. Kingston discusses the background behind the “Headlocked” comic, how the pandemic impacted his ability to promote “Headlocked,” and his thoughts on the current landscape of wrestling. Kingston then talks in depth about his Kickstarter campaign for “Tales From the Road Vol. 2,” which is a collection of one-off comics written by different wrestlers such as Thunder Rosa, Shad Gaspard & JTG, Brian Meyers & Matt Cardona, John Hennigan, A.J. Styles, Jeff Cobb, Effy, Danhausen, and others. Kingston discusses the different levels of benefits for those looking to contribute, what it is like to collaborate with different wrestlers like Jerry Lawler, Thunder Rosa, and the late Shad Gaspard.

You can find out more about Michael Kingston’s Kickstarter campaign for “Tales From the Road Vol. 2” HERE.

