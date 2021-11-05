VIP AUDIO 11/4 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Real-time reactions to WWE cuts continues plus what would a 2021 Brawl for All look like, AEW’s entrance themes, Ibushi, should TK force Cody to turn heel, Xavier turn, Seth, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of two parts of The Fix Mailbag this week, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by VIP members:

Did Kota Ibushi come back too early from pneumonia?

More thougths on AEW’s ring entrance themes

Should Cody be forced to go heel?

Do you buy Charlotte wanted to put over Belair on Smackdown?

What are the pros and cons of a member of New Day turning heel?

A possible explanation for Heyman’s Hedge in Lesnar-Reigns match?

Wasn’t it wrong for Becky to want a Becky Two Belts moment?

Shouldn’t babyfaces protest being cheated in title match losses?

Who would be two finalists in a WWE Brawl for All tournament in 2021?

Why didn’t Danielson vs. Suzuki take place on TV or PPV?

A challenge to define WWE wrestlers’ characters in three sentences.

Thoughts on Cody’s stance on Brandi being a babyface despite being a heel prior

Have crowds changed enough you can slot popular wrestlers as heels and fans will agree to boo them such as Becky and Roman?

How does Todd Martin feel about WWE announcers with two first names given his name is two first names?

Is Seth’s current character an indication he’s downshifted into a new phase of his career without Top Guy aspirations?

Have the Street Profits improved a lot in the last year?

