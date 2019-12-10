VIP AUDIO 12/10 – WKPWP Interview Tuesday (AD-FREE): Ex-WWE Creative Team member John Piermarini gives impressions of WWE, AEW, NXT, picks stars he’d build around, presentation comparison AEW vs. NXT (135 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an “Interview Tuesday” edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with ex-WWE Creative Team member John Piermarini. He gives his impressions of where WWE, AEW, NXT stand after watching latest TV shows after not being an ardent viewer of the product for a while. He gives his take on last night’s Raw including the Rusev-Lana divorce angle, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, Aleister Black, and more. He also evaluates the presentation and vibe of AEW Dynamite and many of the wrestlers including Cody, Chris Jericho, Jurassic Express, and Jon Moxley. Then he evaluates NXT’s current top crop of talent including the upsides of Keith Lee compared to Matt Riddle and how he believes Vince McMahon would value each of them on Raw or Smackdown, Cameron Grimes, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Shayna Baszler.

