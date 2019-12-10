VIP AUDIO 12/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Pageot & Fear talk to Sarah Shockey, discuss Kris Statlander signing with AEW, NWA Into the Fire, Shine, Impact, ROH (73 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app)



SHOW SUMMARY: “All I Wanna Do Is Hang Around with You.” This week, Emily Fear and Harley R. Pageot talk to Sarah Shockey about her Cheerful Wrestling Show, the Marty & Sarah Love Wrestling podcast, and working as a color commentator. Also: Kris Statlander signs with AEW, NWA wraps the first season of Power and heads Into the Fire, the Shine Nova tournament, ODB added to the Impact Knockouts title match, and Nicole Savoy debuting for ROH.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO