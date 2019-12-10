VIP AUDIO 12/9 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Rusev-Lana divorce segment, Rey vs. Styles, Becky and Charlotte agree to team, Seth officially turns on KO (33 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown including the Rusev-Lana-Bobby Lashley divorce segment, Seth Rollins reveals his AOP alliance and attacks Kevin Owens, Charlotte and Becky Lynch agree to team against Kabuki Warriors, the final TLC hype, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO