VIP AUDIO 12/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Fairplay (AD-FREE): Rusev-Lana-Lashley divorce segment, Seth reveals AOP alliance, Becky and Charlotte, final TLC hype (118 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jonny Fairplay of CBS Survivor and TNA Impact Wrestling fame to talk about Raw with live callers and respond to email questions. Topics include the Rusev-Lana-Lashley divorce segment, Seth rollins reveals his AOP alliance and attacks Kevin Owens, Charlotte and Becky Lynch agree to team against Kabuki Warriors, the final TLC hype, and more.

