VIP AUDIO 12/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey give an expanded preview of UFC 245, review UFC’s trip to DC, discuss the spectacle of Tito Ortiz vs. Alberto Del Rio, more (99 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app)



SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey give an expanded preview of UFC 245. They review UFC’s trip to DC. Robert and Rick discuss the spectacle of Tito Ortiz vs. Alberto Del Rio, and the overall success of Tito Ortiz’s retirement tour. They discuss the series of releases in both WWE and the UFC, and the show closes with a little bit of boxing talk.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO